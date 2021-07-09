Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Omega Fund Management LLC

Omega Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,538 shares during the period. Replimune Group comprises about 20.8% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned about 10.77% of Replimune Group worth $152,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. 4,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,619. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.