Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

TSE APS opened at C$4.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.66. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 21.26 and a quick ratio of 20.88.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.02).

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$63,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,991.60.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.