Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Italk Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Italk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Italk stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Italk has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

