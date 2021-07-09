Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

