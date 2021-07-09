Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 60 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.64) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.25% from the company’s current price.

LON RSG traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 32.56 ($0.43). 816,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.39. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06). The company has a market cap of £359.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

