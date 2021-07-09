Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Restaurant Brands have underperformed the industry so far this year, various sales-building strategies and franchise business model are likely to aid the company going forward. The company is confident about the Tim Hortons’s long-term growth prospects and remains committed to deliver on its international growth strategy of expanding the brand worldwide. This along with focus on off-premise capabilities through reimaging, drive-thru enhancements, loyalty program and applications are likely to drive growth in the upcoming periods. Although the company has reopened most of its restaurants, the company is likely to witness dismal traffic due the social distancing protocols. This along with dismal comps at Tim Hortons remains a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. 7,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

