Reviewing Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) & Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

78.1% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Enterprise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.28 billion 5.06 $528.90 million $5.54 12.53 Enterprise Bancorp $162.09 million 2.41 N/A N/A N/A

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and Enterprise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 4 5 0 2.40 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $74.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 42.48% 8.50% 1.52% Enterprise Bancorp 22.99% 11.58% 0.92%

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Enterprise Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 275 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, as well as 42 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, and commercial insurance services, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire (Southern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties). Enterprise Bank has 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham. The Company is in the process of establishing a branch office in Londonderry, New Hampshire and anticipates that this location will open in early 2022.

