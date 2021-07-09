Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Rexel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexel currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

RXEEY stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.5465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

