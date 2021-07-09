Richard Darwin Sells 25,000 Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

Shares of GYM stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 280.50 ($3.66). 92,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,182. The Gym Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The company has a market cap of £466.22 million and a PE ratio of -12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.16.

GYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

