Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ricoh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

