Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

RIGL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

RIGL stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $712.99 million, a PE ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 555,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

