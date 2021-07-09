RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $424.48 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.48.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $293.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,169.64 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

