Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

RIO stock opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

