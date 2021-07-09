Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/28/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

6/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.99. 2,000,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,798. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $2,330,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.