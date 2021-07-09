Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $797.70

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 797.70 ($10.42) and last traded at GBX 796 ($10.40), with a volume of 6988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($9.49).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 695.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £576.51 million and a PE ratio of 100.67.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

