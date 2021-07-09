Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,553 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 3.2% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $588,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.80. 43,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,015. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.29 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.28 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

