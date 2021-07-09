Roth Capital Downgrades Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to Neutral

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $78.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.