Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $104.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.48.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

