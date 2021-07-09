Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “NA” Rating for Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their na rating on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.94.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.67. The stock has a market cap of C$670.49 million and a P/E ratio of -254.17. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

