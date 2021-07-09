Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPM. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

DPM stock opened at C$7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.22 and a one year high of C$10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.29.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

