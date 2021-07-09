Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of RGLD opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.