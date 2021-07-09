Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 420,437 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,861 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 233.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 142,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

ERII stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.93.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,185,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,541. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

