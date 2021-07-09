SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0359 on Major Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $66,451.76 and approximately $250.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023519 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003461 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001368 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

