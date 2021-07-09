SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $17.53 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00121218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00164711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,360.28 or 0.99846662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00935752 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

