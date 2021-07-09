Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.79.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $202.54 on Thursday. Saia has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 45,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $1,318,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

