salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,954 shares of company stock worth $85,033,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.84. 99,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,515. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $181.93 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

