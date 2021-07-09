Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The business’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

