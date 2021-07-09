Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.08.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

