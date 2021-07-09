Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.88 ($9.27).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €7.21 ($8.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.71. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.