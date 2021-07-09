Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHNWF. Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Schroders stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $49.60. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97. Schroders has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

