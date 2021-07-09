Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 296,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHBCU. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000.

DHB Capital stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

