Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 15,739 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.09% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARYD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

ARYD stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

