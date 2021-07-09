Sculptor Capital LP Grows Stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 250.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $77,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

