Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

BLTS stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.