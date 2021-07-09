Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 264,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

