Sculptor Capital LP Takes $2.25 Million Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHPAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

