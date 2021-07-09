Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.43 on Friday. Security National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $162.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

