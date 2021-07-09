SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.