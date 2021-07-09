Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report $2.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $131.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

