Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

