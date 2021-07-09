SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after buying an additional 197,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,281,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $13,802,000.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

THS stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

