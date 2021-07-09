SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 779,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 243,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

