Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stake Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 22.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

STTK stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,244. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

