Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stake Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 22.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,244. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.29. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

