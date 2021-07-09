Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Decreases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after buying an additional 47,930 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.77. 5,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

