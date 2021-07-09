Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.6% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,841. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

