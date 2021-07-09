Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 695 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.14. 169,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $285.41 and a twelve month high of $399.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

