Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,958 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,769,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 242,885 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,216,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,149,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,376,000 after acquiring an additional 540,055 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 150,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

