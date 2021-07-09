Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SHECY stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

