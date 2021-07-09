Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAE. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €199.00 ($234.12).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock opened at €133.00 ($156.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -113.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of €157.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.